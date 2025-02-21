It is true that Barça has always cost him to react. Montal first decorated Franco in 1951 and the club did not withdraw the medals until 2019, when he had been dead for 44 years. It seems to me that they were afraid of being resurrected. In 2017 … They condemned Urdangarín for the Nóos case and I think his shirt is still hanging at the top of the Palau. If Franco’s medals have to serve as a guide, I suppose they will withdraw it there by 2060 and when the former Duke does not want to litigate. It should be remembered that in 2013, with Messi accused of fiscal fraud, there were culés who gathered in the courts to show his admiration to the Argentine star.

It is easily deductible that with all these background I have not surprised me too much for the unconditional and indispected support of Barça to Mapi León, who was the player who touched Daniela Caracas in her parts, nor that her name was chanted the other day in the Johan Cruyff Stadium. I imagine that when we have all dead someone will issue a statement to support the Espanyol footballer to the detriment of the player they protect as a single man. Or woman.

Profile Minister. It could be the title of an abstract pollock picture but no, we are not talking about art but of an attitude. And not only ministerial but general. It is true that it attracts more attention from the Minister of Equality but, already the exception of those of Espanyol, the other women have adopted identical and profile posture. It has been more than a week and Ana Redondo still does not have a formed opinion, the president of the league F continues without deciding between the touched or the one that touched and there are no news of the new head of women’s football of the Federation. You ask you about Caracas and answer “capital of Venezuela.” What times those in which the Government, the PP, Errejón, Montero, add and Podemos coordinated against Rubiales …

I do believe Daniela. With everything against but I believe it. I believe it because I saw it. I believe it although I also understand it: they do well to hide it in a frank floor until the worst happens. I imagine that, if you want to continue playing in Spain, it is best not to lift your voice. Come on, as happened in the time of the Generalissimo three times awarded by Barça. We protect Daniela from the new establishment. The profile is also for her, the best option. Let’s activate the witness protection program.