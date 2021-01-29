JUNTA chief has warned of ‘very adverse circumstances’ if the promised vaccination dosages are not received.

According to Moreno, Andalucia needs some 350,000 vaccines per week to meet vaccination targets set, something he says is ‘impossible with the 65,000 doses that are currently arriving.’

“Our vaccination plan has been drastically reduced for various reasons and we have a shortage of vaccines to the point that this weekend we have not even been able to fulfill our 24/7 vaccination plan” Moreno said during a press conference in Almeria.

Additionally the promised 8000 Moderna vaccines have not yet arrived.

“Although the Government’s forecasts have failed, we have four months to solve it.” Moreno said and has called on the Government to devote ‘all possible energies’ in order to get the ‘much needed’ twos.

The Junta has asked for two million vaccines before spring in order to ensure the vaccination of the entire population over 65 years of age – approximately 1.4 million people.

However, according to the counselor of Health and Family of Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre Muñoz, at the moment only 980,000 doses have been guaranteed, which would be insufficient to cover the segment of the population considered to be most vulnerable to the virus.

According to the PP leader, it would ‘take years’ to immunize the entire population at the current vaccination rate.

“What we need is to get the long-awaited vaccines as soon as possible to return to normality and get everything back on track,” he said.