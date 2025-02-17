02/17/2025



Updated at 12: 58h.





Sevilla FC relied on the quarry to face the match against Valladolid with guarantees. Badé, Saúl, Lokonga, Nianzou and Akor Adams were not available and pepper began the duel in Pucela with Kike Salas as a central accompanying Gudelj and Juanlu in the center of the field in replacement of Saul.

The Montequinto was erected as the protagonist of the Sevillista win (0-4) after signing a double and making a very complete match. In fact, he received the award MVP of the party. His performance highlighted in a week in which his name jumped to the fore of ten kilos from Galatasaray to Sevilla to take their services. However, the player wants to stay and demonstrated it on the pitch and in the statements after the meeting: «In the elite and in my life as a footballer, it is my first double. For me it is a dream to score goals with this shirt, with that of my Seville »

In addition, he highlighted the importance of triumph: «It was an important game, a lot of people have come from Seville. They deserved it and we as a template too ». The player also valued the team’s effort in recent weeks and stressed the importance of the next day. «They are three very important points. We have another final on Monday, it may be the first time we win two games in a row in the season and it is very important to take a step up, ”he said.

On the other hand, García Pepper Lateral, but playing inside gives us a lot of energy. We try to have the ball to generate occasions and He has a lot of arrival from second line. He has scored two goals, in the first part he hit one on the stick …».