The protagonist of the week is, without a doubt, Juanlu Sánchez. Sevilla’s canterano marked a double last weekend to Valladolidthe first of his career, and hit the table to close his renewal. The Montequinto has a contract until June 2026 and the beginning of this month received a first renewal proposal until 2029, as ABC of Seville advanced. An offer that did not obtain a response from the footballer’s agents, who want to squeeze a little more to improve the contractual situation of the canterano. Meanwhile, the Galatasaray offered up to twice to get his services, but Juanlu is clear that he wants to stay in Sevilla. This has been transmitted to the club on repeated occasions.

It is the best asset that Sevilla currently has, since the current channel clause is just 20 million euros. An amount that, obviously, the club has to increase taking into account the interest that the young man has raised this last year. His participation in the Olympic Games has been a luxury showcase and is currently one of the Sevillists who is most attracting attention in the international market. His youth and his qualities are very attractive and Sevilla knows it. No club that has offered by Juanlu has reached that amount (The maximum were the 10 million of Galatasaray), But the sports direction knows that the player must be shielded more, taking into account his potential.

40 million clause

Hence, this week a New proposal of renewal, in which the contract is maintained until 2029, but the clause is increased to the 40 million eurosas he has advanced a lot. A figure in which there are currently other youth players that have a file of the first team, such as Isaac Romero or Kike Salas. In addition, Juanlu has promised a dorsal of the first team for the next season and everything indicates that it will be the new number 16 of Sevilla. In this way, the canterano will hold the privilege of carrying the Dorsal that Jesús Navas He left last December after his withdrawal.