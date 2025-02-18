To the Seville A friend hand has appeared when I needed it most. Or rather, the help of those who have been raising, teaching and strengthening so that they could make them out of a team that needs all that discharge … of the illusion that is closely linked to young people. Sevilla provides That litter of securities of your quarry that they are making their way, based on giving cornadas, and that little by little they have become a good base of their first team. In Valladolid Up to four players trained on the Utrera road, all already settled as headlines in the eleven of García Pimienta, to end two more on the Zorrilla grass, where those of Nervión lived their most placid match of the season Thanks to the success and delivery of that generation that steps strongly.

Carmona, Isaac Romero, Kike Salas and Juanu (By order of minutes and importance this season) they have established themselves with Sevilla. They are no longer men who can be considered Ramón Martínez or Manu Buenothat they did enter the second period. The four have made their way thanks to their good performances. And in one of those games that direct the fate of the season, with a Seville full of casualtieswith the fear involved in the body in a week of long knives between the coach and the leaders themselves, that quarry they claimed from the noble flat as a solution (almost always urgently) for all evils, it turned out that it could collaborate with hand Firm to keep the nerve set inside a fight that will already be seen to what place takes it, but where it is increasingly evident that it will be far from the hell of the descent.

Within these four, each with their particularities and their path, it is clear that Juanlu has taken his head to claim the figure of the club playerthat competes outside the area where he has learned to feel comfortable, but that he also fulfills the assigned role as if there was no better demarcation for him. After a good match against Barcelona in his right -sounding long -year – “Energy” that always offers. The piston never goes down. In the pressure, the exit and even running behind the balls impossible for the simple fact of being able to stretch to your equipment when an extra effort is demanded.

If this selfless sample of commitment and effort is accompanied successfully in the football, any player goes from a simple accompaniment or collaborator within what a group needs, to that quiet leader that every generation needs to act as a lighthouse. All foci pointed to a Isaac Romero that he wrote with an insulting simplicity. Despite his Golazo in ValladolidLebrijano is hard to find the goal regularly. So much so that even Juanu himself has surpassed him thanks to his double. And he was close to making a third goal. Always appearing by surprise. More in theft than in the elaboration, but demonstrating that its good relationship with The goal justifies pepper decisions As for its placement in the field. A sum and follows of the only one of the four that still continues with the branch of the subsidiary and that melts with the idea of ​​making goals for Sevilla, since in his elite trajectory he had barely savored this possibility. You should not become obsessed with carrying the flag of the goal because it does not correspond to it, although it does not waste an innate talent to make the last decision well, which in football is key: the goal.

Steps for renewal

You have been talking for a while from the environment of Juanlu and Sevilla. The intention is to achieve a substantial improvement of a contract that ends in principle in 2026expanding three more years its current link. From the footballer’s side, he squeezes himself knowing the promising future of Sevillian, who was also costing him to assimilate that he is one of the one whose role is altered according to the casualties that the team has in certain positions. That is, it is never guaranteed an initial eleven place because it depends on third actors. Despite this, His conviction to continue in Sevilla is absolute. At no time has I changed. Just expect the parties to agree as soon as possible. A new contract and the Dorsal 16 are waiting for him around the corner.

Within Sevilla it is more optimistic than a few days ago in terms of deadlines for the contract to be signed. Progress has been made in recent days, although the two goals give more strength to the player’s negotiating part. Because the two galatasaray offers They still resonate in the corridors of Sáchez-Pizjuán. He decided not to sell Juanlu for conviction in his possibilities, in addition to that damage that could make the team to run out of that wild card that never protests a change of position or for sitting on the bench. Another of the Quality Qualities. Accept and adapt, following the example of Eternal Captain Jesús Navas. Everyone wishes to follow their legacy, few can say that they have already started it.