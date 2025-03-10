



Juanlu Sánchez, Olympic champion of Sevillahe must be satisfied with his first season at full performance with the team of his heart. He has had even more opportunities than he could have expected and in a position, inside very close to the striker, where he did not play from youth. García Pimienta He has managed to exploit his arrival to goal, with that prodigious stride, with a good relationship regarding his definition of goal. The problem of the canterano is that it always seems that it is passing through or borrowing. The coach wants to have him close, but without finding the position where it is essential. Where fans see you holding without hesitation a single second. Where you participate well, bad or regular. Juanlu is the number 12 player for the Sevilla coach. Or even somewhat higher in the ranks. With all healthy he is not a starter, despite his good numbers for the goal this season.

The problem is that Juanlu He is the boy for everything, but without the specific weight of having earned a place in the initial eleven, except in specific cases or by relevant absences. With its four healthy midfielders, as was the case in San SebastiánPepper chooses to place those who have all their trust. Sow and Saul They are untouchable, while Sambi Lokongajust out of an injury, and I trimmed They are struggling for that third leftover leg, with preference for the Belgian when it reaches a good state of form. Therefore, in that context, Juanlu comes out in comparison, no matter how much he accumulates four goals.

In it Reale Arena It was the right end ahead of Carmona or open midfielder of the rhombus that the coach tried to dispose of the final section of the party. Its function was to close roads to the Real, helping Carmonain addition to being a way to go out with the controlled ball of the Donostiarra harassment. A right side that seems to miss, but that has been left with that of the viso as the only tenant. With a renewal that is more than a strip and loosen, the number 26 knows about the desire of several clubs to take their services, while continuing to dream of renewing with a Sevilla where you do not find its natural habitat. Juanlu is the Ideal wild card and in turn the expendable piece When most of the squad has a raised hand asking to play.