Juanlu Sánchez It is part of the payroll that Santi Denia has previously controlled for the next call of the Spanish Sub 21 team, whose definitive citation will take place next Friday, March 14, the same day that the names of the absolute for the League of Nations will be known, in whose prelista the Sevillista José Ángel Carmona is also It is different since the Montequinto has been an essential piece in said national combined in summer so that the Olympic National Team managed to enter the Grand Final, prelude to the gold of Paris in the last Olympic Games of the year 2024, and it is news in Nervión for having rebelled days ago before the difficulty of finding the ownership in the Onces of García Pimient Sensational double of the canterano in his best game with the Blanquirroja shirt (0-4).

Caused a stir before the aforementioned tournament a Juanlu that for this international event was Initially one of the four reservations That the coach, Santi Denia, who was precisely the one who trusted him since his stage sub 19, wanted to maintain in case any of those chosen for said important appointment in the selection prior to that of the elderly. He even spoke with him privately so that illusions were not made, but to be prepared. The days passed and Juanlu finally had the prominence that he had been asking with his progression in the first Sevillista team, to the point of getting demolished the door of the second Spanish team in a whole frame as is the celebration of a European and being key in the team’s aspirations to hang the gold medal in France, because Juanlu was the author of the goal in the semifinals against Morocco that classifies the Spanish team to the great final (1-2). In it before the host country also had minutes in the final stretch to win France and carry a new medal, the best, to the national records (3-5).

Now, and the doors of another European that will take place in 2026, Juanlu is waiting to receive that final call from Spain in order to see if he is one of those who will defend the national shield in this continental horizon that will be played from June 11 to 28 next year, where the Spaniards will seek to proclaim themselves for the sixth time European champions and thus break the tie that it has with Italy in general terms. The calendar that those of Santi Denia have to face is a friendly double before the great concentration in Slovakia: one against Czech Republic in Lorca on March 21, three days after the final relationship and in full break; And another against Germany, the two of the sub 21 category, on the 25th of the same month in the city of Darmstadt, which will serve to put in tune the ‘reddish’ before the great summer appointment of the old continent that will surely serve as a seedbed worldwide for the preparation of future templates.

Waiting for your renewal

At 21, and since he will turn 22 already in the month of August, it will be presumably the last occasion that the Sevillist will have the opportunity to defend the Sub 21 since he debuted in it in October 2023, after signing years ago by each and every one of the categories from sub 16 with the dream of someday reaching the absolute that José Ángel Carmona is now aspiring after having said goodbye with all the honors. Sevilla continues to convince Juanlu to renew for Sevilla projecting him as a natural heir of Navas with that dorsal 16 of door that awaits him but There are still certain reluctance from the footballer’s sidethat he is confident in increasing his salary to happily extend his contract at least for the next three campaigns, that is, until June 2029, given that his signature expires in June of this year, on the other hand, the Sevilla in its proportion in its proportion its termination clause, which will range between 30 and 40 million euros, in order to be able to get some future surplus value for the lateral polyvalent Galatasaray twice when the Turkish market was still open and the Spanish had already closed, until reaching ten million euros. Both proposals that were lying by Sevilla in order to achieve this contractual extension and fattening the exit figure of one of its main candidates to be transferred already in the following summer market.