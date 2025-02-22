



The victory that the Seville got last Saturday against Real Valladolid (0-4) was marked by Juanlu’s individual performance. The Sevillista quarry was the author of a double with which he led the win of his while negotiating his renewal. With dorsal and subsidiary file, the 21 -year -old footballer aspires to make the leap that Isaac Romero, José Ángel Carmona and Kike Salas already made. He was able to leave the club recently and did not move as a nerve because, as he has confessed in an interview, the quinteño wants “Being my whole life here.”

In words a DH chainJuanu emphasizes that his desire is to continue playing with Sevilla FC many more years. «I want to be here, I have always said that the one who is Sevillista wants to be here all his life. It is true that I am focused on playing right now. I do not handle these things, so I am focused on playing and what I have to come because it will come, “said the player who says that for him” marking with the Sevilla shirt is a dream. ”

Once you have a file of the first team, Juanlu will have to wear a dorsal between 1 and 25. At the moment she is free The ’16’ After the withdrawal of Jesús Navas. It is a very symbolic dorsal for Sevillismo and Juanlu is seen as one of the great candidates to wear it. About this, the Quinteño reviewed that “it is a number that has a lot That I take it or not, not only depends on me, it also depends on the club».