



Juanlu Sánchez He was recognized last Monday at the Awards Gala of the Federation of Sports Journalists of Andalusia (FPDA), an event in which Montequito received one of the awards planned there also taking advantage of his great moment at the sports level after having signed that double against Valladolid (0-4)

The Sevillista quarry collected the ‘Andaluz de Oro’ award along with other Andalusian players for the fact of having proclaimed himself Olympic champion In the last edition of Paris 2024 with the Spanish Sub 21. In that act, held in the Sevillian town of Alcalá de Guadaíra, Jesús Navas was also recognized, in this case for being the most laureate Spanish international.

In this act Juanlu was accompanied by Pablo Blanco, Agustín López and Marcos Gallego on behalf of the entity and as maximum responsible for the Blanquirroja quarry. And the young footballer expressed his joy, also also for having received it almost as well as his great mirror in the world of football, which is Navas, retired since December of professional football.

«I am very happy, for me it is a dream to score goals with the Sevilla shirt. When I was a boy, I saw my idols like Jesus and for me it is a dream … I can only thank Jesus, because he has not been only an idol, but a reference, in all the time we have shared together, ”he said Juanlu, who was very happy and grateful for recognizing that award.