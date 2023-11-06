Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 00:33



The Colombian attacker Juanjo Narváez, 28, was injured last Sunday, in an action in which he tried to dribble with his former teammate Iker Undabarrena and ended up colliding with him. He hurt his knee badly and left the stadium barely able to put his foot down and with the certainty that he will miss Cartagena’s next league games. How many? That will have to be determined by the tests to which the albinegro winger has been subjected, who after a tough adaptation process was beginning to gain a certain rhythm of competition.

Narváez will have a bad memory of the reunion with his former team in the second round of last season. First he missed a clamorous scoring opportunity and then was seriously injured before reaching the half-hour mark. «Juanjo is a vital player for us. He is one of the few who has a goal in our squad and he has to help us win games with his goals,” Calero highlighted before traveling to Miranda de Ebro.

Narváez, who in Alcorcón broke a two-year streak without celebrating a goal, admitted a few days ago that “the last preseason was not the best for me and I was also coming off a very bad year, professionally and personally. But as the games go by I feel better and I try to give back to the coach the trust that he is giving me,” said the Colombian on Onda Regional.

Narváez has played 11 games (6 as a starter) with the Cartagena shirt. Next Monday in Oviedo his place will have to be occupied by Embaló, Ferreiro or Juan Carlos Real. It remains to be seen whether or not Calero recovers Hevel for the match at the Nuevo Tartiere, where an Oviedo team awaits that last night tied at La Romareda (0-0) and will host Efesé who are on a streak of seven days without losing.