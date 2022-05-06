Juanjo Isern has experienced football from a football field, from a presidential box and even from inside the Catalan Football Federation (FCF). Now, with a backpack full of experience and knowledge, he faces the culmination with his candidacy, which today must be validated with the endorsements, for the presidency of a federation that in recent years has been more news in the courts than on a soccer field. .



Why is it showing up?

I have done everything in the world of football. I was a player, manager, president of Europa, which is the great honor of my life; also president of the Europa Foundation, and I was even vice president of the FCF with Jordi Roche, Joan Soteras and Andreu Subies until I resigned due to the discomfort that certain attitudes caused me.

What attitudes?

I’m disappointed because it’s all a power struggle between the faction of the Soteras team and the Subies team, which is represented by Talavera. Nobody imagined this. There is a war of power that is costing a lot of money in legal proceedings that the clubs are paying, to which these battles do not go or come. The prestige of the FCF is not at stake, but the personal interests of some people. We are talking about mercenaries. We must recover the romantic spirit of what we always were.

When was that spirit lost?

Catalonia had 56 presidents and 54 did not get paid, only two did, the last ones. That was the beginning of evil. It is an economic struggle, of personal and non-federative interests. How can I have a great salary being president? The confrontation is visceral and the legal costs are enormous. There are clubs without resources that must bear an economic burden and the FCF spends money on those issues and not on the others.

And what does it mean for you to be president of the FCF?

For me it is a pride, it is the culmination of a sporting life. It is being someone who has reached the last step of federative life… Above all, if you consider that a regeneration is needed, that rock bottom has been reached, that football in Catalonia needs to have prestige, if you believe that you have to be with the clubs and that the federation is a state structure and deserves such recognition, I think now is the time. I want to consolidate my experience and these ideas.

Juanjo Isern.

Joan M. Bascu



If you win, what will be your first move?

Make myself available to everyone. I want to tell you that our mood will be different. We will remove the court cases. We will leave them out of the FCF, whoever wants war should pay for it. That will cause the clubs to have to pay less and will benefit.

In what specifically?

The clubs will not pay. If we help them, we help the parents. The clubs will have more stability and in this way they can improve quality.

What quantities or what concepts are we talking about?

What they will save is the fee for each team. We will not charge the registration, the federative fee or the informative maintenance. We will not charge the balls either. We will have more resources simply due to the fact that the board does not charge and to cut the judicial processes.

What do you perceive in the clubs when you talk to them?

The first thing is change. There is desire. The second is fear. They are afraid to identify with programs that they want to change. They fear reprisals if those who are now continue. Clubs are being threatened.

How?

They don’t give you the grant. If you have an important game, they insinuate that the result cannot go well, that you are on the black list… They are handing out balls in exchange for guarantees, it happens in Tarragona. There are people from the federation who campaign when they shouldn’t. There is a very great lack of democracy.

There are some voices on social networks that proposed expanding the vote, not only to clubs, but also to coaches, referees or families. What do you think?

The more you vote, the better. The pressures would drop. Now the presidents are. Everything would be fairer.

What dirty war have you suffered?

A plot has been generated between the general director, Mr. Calle, and a president of a club in Catalonia to defame and slander me. With falsehoods and attempts to destabilize my candidacy. They have not succeeded. The clubs see this procedure as mafia and realize that all this occurs because the people tried for concealment of assets are afraid that they will win. I am a popular accusation, and always will be.

What stands out about your team?

I’ve gone looking for the best I’ve found in all these years. Andreu Plaza, Antonio Pinilla, Txus Lahoz, Pilar Guinovart… I could continue like this in all areas. For example, we will have a woman as head of women’s soccer, it is the first time that she is a woman, obviously she will know more about the needs than a man because she has lived it.

Will there be matches for the Catalan team?

We will request the official status of the Catalan team. But that does not depend on us, it depends on the government, but we will make ourselves available to you. If one day we manage to have it, then we would compete like Wales. If that doesn’t happen, we won’t do ribs. If Catalonia plays it is to improve the social environment, in solidarity games, such as a fundraiser to fight ALS.

Soteras talks about transparency.

Those of the inquisition rule now. If you don’t allow people to vote secretly and only by a show of hands… It should go away and make way for others. Our vote will be secret and telematic so that people do not have to travel.

How will you control that the votes are governed by legality?

You do the notarial deed when you cannot go to an assembly and you delegate. Sometimes these records are false. That is why we want the vote to be telematic, because the president can really vote. You can go from home without having to go to Blanes on June 30. There is a lot of absenteeism, in the last one there were only 100 clubs, it is not 10%.

Do you rule out agreeing with another candidacy?

I discard it. I ask that you vote for us. This is the useful vote, that of change. The rest benefits Soteras.