Hilario Albarracín, president of KPMG in Spain and Juan José Cano, CEO and next president of the firm.

KPMG Spain has elected its CEO, Juanjo Cano, to assume the presidency as of October 1, coinciding with the start of the new fiscal year and replacing Hilario Albarracín, who will have led the firm for the last five years, according to the signature informed this Thursday in a note.

Cano’s election is the product of the vote of the partners of the firm and follows the usual rotation procedure established by the statutes. This executive has served for more than two years as CEO, a position from which, according to KPMG, he has “contributed to promoting the firm’s strategy in its audit, tax, legal and advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, risk and business consulting ”.

During his presidency, it is expected that he will promote, among others, the services and capacities most related to technology, digital transformation and sustainability, as well as reinforce the performance of the firm as audit leader in the Ibex 35 and reference advisor before the business transformation process. The firm underlines that “it will continue to reinforce the firm’s great position in legal and tax services to companies, services in the regulatory field, and in advising on transactions and major financial and operational restructuring processes.”

A more digital model

Cano estimated that it is “a great challenge and pride” to lead KPMG at a time “so complex and relevant” for companies, marked by recovery plans after Covid-19 “that we must take advantage of to build a more digital production model, more sustainable and inclusive, a model that contributes to generating employment and opportunities for all, especially for young people ”, as he has explained in some of the forums in which he has participated.

With a degree in Economics and Business Administration, this 49-year-old executive began his career in the Audit area of ​​KPMG in 1996. In 2000 he joined the newly created Transaction Services department and was appointed partner of the firm in 2006 at the age of 34. , having led numerous transactions and advised both national companies and multinational corporations, venture capital funds and investment banks.

During his career at KPMG, Cano has held other positions of responsibility such as Head of Family Business. He was also in command of the coordination of the regional offices of the firm in Spain. In 2016 he was appointed partner responsible for Markets, becoming a member of the Management Committee and the Board of Directors of the firm in Spain. Since October 2018, he is the partner in charge of Deal Advisory, a responsibility combined, since January 2019, with that of CEO of the firm.

Hilario Albarracín, who will retire from KPMG after more than 30 years, expressed in turn the “conviction” that “Juanjo will lead the firm with a great strategic vision and that he will lead it towards the achievement of its objectives with a profound vocation for innovation and to contribute values ​​society ”.