It is not going unnoticed at all The irruption of Jesús Rodríguez In the first team of Real Betis. The match that the Canterano of Alcalá de Guadaíra did before the Real Sociedadcontributing very actively to the win of his team by 3 to 0 before a direct rival in the fight for European positions in the 14 days of the 24-25 course that remain to end the championship, he has catapulting And now Not only is we talk about him in Seville and among Betic fansbut is also caught the attention beyond the premises borders, nationally.

This Monday has spoken about the footballer who wears the ’36’ in the shirt that wears the thirteen shield bars Sports Director of Córdoba CF, Juan Gutiérrez, Juanito ‘. The former player and excapitan of Betis knows perfectly what it means to get from the lower ranks and break into the consolidation in the first team. Without going any further, after debut with Betis in season 01-02he was part of that plethora of greenish legends that rose with the Copa del Rey in 2005.

During the gathering of Canal Sur Radio, Juanitospeaking of the qualities of Jesús RodríguezHe revealed that this summer wanted to take it to Córdoba. «This canterano It does not fall and has a very bright future ahead. It is true that it is different from Joaquínbut I told him He reminded me of him for his speed and self -confidence. He is a player who I asked in summer so that I could come as ceded to Córdoba CF. He trusted him a lot since I saw him in the subsidiary, especially, “revealed the excapitán Verdiblanco.

Also, like anecdote He commented, referring to the time he was following him, that he himself Juanito appears in a photo which he published Jesús Rodríguez in your profile of Instagram of a Party in the Sports City With the team Youth of Honor Division.