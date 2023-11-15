You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. National.
Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. National.
The goalkeeper made the mistake in the first leg final of the Colombia Cup.
Millionaires and National They play the first leg of the Colombia Cup final, at the El Campín stadium, this Wednesday night.
The purslane team went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a gift from the ambassador goalkeeper, Juanito Moreno.
There were 19 minutes of play when Nacional approached, in a play without risk, a pass from Dorlan Pabon into the area, where goalkeeper Moreno got lost, the ball hit him, he beat him and went to the back of the net.
Moreno tried in every way to get the ball but couldn’t stop it from going over the goal line.
Millonarios 0-1 Atlético Nacional
⚽ Dorlan Pabón
📌 1 month and 1 day since Pabón’s last goal before this score in which Juan Moreno has full responsibility. The busy Campín witnessed this mistake by Juanito. pic.twitter.com/6jEQikZWfa
— Jose Perez (@JosePerez1205) November 16, 2023
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
