John Moreno His relationship with Millonarios ended. The goalkeeper made his mark in the minor categories of the Bogotá club; he was youth champion and promoted by Alberto Gamero to the professional team; He was champion of the BetPlay Cup and League; and now he ended his relationship with the ambassador, because they did not renew his contract.

Moreno assured this Friday that “the relationship ended in the best way for both parties. I am leaving with a broken heart because it is the club that I have always loved, because of the love that the people have for me, but very grateful to everyone who is part of the institution. Now excited about what is coming, happy because it is time for new airs and Millonarios has its goalkeepers, projects for 2024 and I wish them the best always, that they go far in the Libertadores,” he said on Caracol Radio's VBar.

Regarding his future, Moreno commented: “I played more than 53 games in Millonarios and that is not easy because of my age. Wherever I go, continuity is the most important thing, it is what I need to consolidate myself. Playing is going to be essential.”

He was also asked about the real reason for his departure and if it had anything to do with the goal that Nacional scored against him in which he was involved. “It was all speculation, long before that match against Nacional, we had had the opportunity to speak with the teacher, with the directives and the best thing for us was that. Some media will have taken it asThey did not renew it because of the goal they scored against Nacional', but it was nothing like that, on the contrary, surely many would have taken it that way. With the managers we finished very well and the idea is to always leave the doors open. Football and life take many turns and I hope that in the future there will be the possibility of returning, now a more mature goalkeeper.”

Given the possibility of playing in Santa Fe, his hometown rival, he said: “All the options I have had have been outside. I have great affection from the people of Bogotá in general, I have been here for more than 10 years, they received me well, my daughters were born here.”

