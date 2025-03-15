After two suspensions, finally the first run of the Chenel Cup could be held with a very international poster: A Mexican, a Portuguese and a Spanish They struggled to get to the next phase. Although the cold was cut with a knife, I … I could appreciate a Good atmosphere in the square. To combat low temperature, between Toro and Toro, Jorge Molina took the opportunity to put on gloves, as most spectators did, rubbing their hands.

Asked Isaac Fonseca reinforce the union of fans and in general, of all bullfighting forces. «It was Colombia, now they want Mexico, already knowing in the other countries. We have to join». Precisely, when this celebration ended, one began in Colombia under the slogan ‘All with Bogotá’, as a cry for freedom in that very taurine country.

AND To Mexico was the toast of the first bull of the contest. Opened a copy of Cerro Longo rough and without much trip, so much that he stayed under Sergio Flores on occasion. Of discontinuous onslaught this followed, did not go to deception twice the same. Some good crutch brought flowers with his right hand, and turned the ring.

The fourth, first of Jara Flor, came out with many feet although the first thirds ranked by the right python. After some good pairs of Raúl Ruíz, Flores was ready. The Flor de Jara was sleepy and boring to the natural, so the Mexican took the task by the right hand, in measured batches, pulling the onslaught of this capachero, which never transmitted.

Ram received Juanito To advisor, bull in which the best of the third of rods, because it could not be worse. The Portuguese put a lot of will against the second second, but there was little else. Nor did he have much history with the fifth. Again something accelerated was the Portuguese. Better understood the natural onslaught, where from one in one I take out a good crutch, although the best was the end, closing the bull by bass.

Nice was the third soap. Well done and less attacked of kilos than the brothers who preceded him. Jorge Molinarecently, he showed his good forms with the exemplary loose of Cerro Longo, of onslaught, yes, sweet and enclashed, especially for an excellent left python, not always used. It started in the media with a changed, giving correct batches for both pythons, and scirious chest passes. You can notice the young Toledano, because the only task paste was the lack of coupling at some times. It was shortening distances as the animal stopped, ending in the pythons, stuck to tables. It ended by manoletinas, and cut an ear.

Very soft was the beginning of Jorge to Sixth, taking the bull to the media with trench. The bull had fixedness and promptness, and he knew how to understand the Tlaxcalteca, who knew how to hook the onslaught, understanding the rhythm and distances of Jara’s flower.