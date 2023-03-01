The application that delivers mummies by delivery has not yet been invented, although Puno – that region that shares Titicaca with Bolivia – has gone ahead. Last Saturday, at the foot of a viewpoint, a pre-Hispanic mummy was found inside a red-covered thermal box from the company PedidosYa. Her owner had taken her out for a walk. She had an urge for a couple of friends to meet her. “I take care of her and she takes care of me. She is like my spiritual girlfriend,” said Julio César Bermejo, a 26-year-old boy with a bushy tail and eyebrows, to the astonishment of the Peruvian Police, members of the Ministry of Culture and the press.

While Bermejo – who until some time ago was dedicated to distributing food and packages on a motorcycle – looked pleased, sharing his intimate story with the mummy, a few meters away his friends Diego Luque and Yeral Cartagena did not know where to go. And they even left the bottle of soda with rum to their fate, with which they were celebrating the meeting. In the middle of that toast, the agents surprised them in the afternoon, in the Las Torres de San Carlos urbanization.

The mummy seen from the front and from behind, in an image published by the Ministry of Culture. culture Ministry

“Sleep with me. Out of affection I named her Juanita”, explained Julio César Bermejo with terrifying tenderness. Each of his sentences is a chilling revelation. According to his account, the mummy came to him by inheritance. Her father got it thirty years ago when he “took it from a policeman in exchange for money he had lent her and then became attached to it.” For years, he says, she has stayed in his house, next to his television. “When I misbehave, he pulls my blanket. Sometimes I feel as if it touched my hand, ”he says.

Bermejo has denied having tried to sell that mummified body in a fetal position for which a collector would surely pay him a fortune. And rather, he tried to donate “Juanita” to the Carlos Dreyer museum in Puno. But that the process was too cumbersome. There, Bermejo’s story falls into inconsistencies that are the subject of investigation for the Public Ministry.

“To dispose of any element that is part of our cultural heritage, authorization from the Ministry of Culture must be obtained. It is a crime to transport it without authorization, because it could be interpreted as illicit trafficking in cultural property,” said the archaeologist who verified the authenticity of the body. Crime for which Julio César Bermejo could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

A worker from the Ministry of Culture and police from Puno interrogate the young Julio César Bermejo. culture Ministry

The mummy, which is already in the custody of the Ministry of Culture, would be between 600 and 800 years old and would belong to the eastern part of Puno. “I have been able to die many times and she has taken care of me,” Bermejo confessed, who thought that Juanita was a priestess of approximately 25 years. If she tells the truth, she has been deceived. She was not Juanita, but Juan. It has been determined that he was male.

