Ciudad Juarez.– The third Juangabrielísimo festival, which took place from August 23 to September 1, generated an economic impact of 30 million pesos from visitors who attended the events, said councilor Karla Escalante Ramírez, one of the organizers of the festival.

He said that over the course of 10 days, approximately 50,000 people attended the art programs, of which 20 percent were visitors from various cities in the country, the United States and Latin America.

There were 13 free events, but a total of 30 activities in the city derived from the Juangabrielísimo week, in which more than 600 artists from Juarez and guests from other places performed, he said.

He said that according to surveys conducted during the activities, there were between 2,000 and 2,500 visitors.

Positive impact on the community

“It has had a positive impact on our community by providing a space for cultural entertainment, but it has also had a real economic impact on the tourism sector, benefiting both formal and informal sectors of our economy,” added Escalante.

The events with the highest number of spectators were the Edith Márquez concert on Sunday night at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad, as well as the Serenata al Divo, he added.

“We are very happy because now we feel that Juárez Juangabrielísimo remains a city festival and that we can set precedents for future administrations, and it is today one of the main drivers of social and economic well-being in this city,” he said.

They plan to develop a tourist district

On this same subject, the municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said that there are plans to develop a tourist district in the area of ​​the Juan Gabriel House Museum, where support will be provided to entrepreneurs and developers who wish to invest in that sector.

“How can we influence this? We can do this by giving incentives to the owners or developers who want to do things around the museum so that it becomes a tourist area in the city,” he said.

