Juanfran Torres placeholder image has gone through ‘El Larguero’ to analyze the Barcelona-Athletic, his past duels with Neymar and the rojiblanca news.



Rivals: “What else touched my nose? Neymar. Off the field they told me he’s a good kid, but on the field, unbearable. He was to provoke you with and without the ball. But I wasn’t a saint either.”

Dani alves: “We fought a lot and then we loved each other as brothers. He is two years older than me and is at a very good level.”

Griezmann: “We love Griezmann. We would have liked him to be our banner, but it was not like that. Now I prefer things to go better for Luis Suárez.”

Back to Atlético: “Atlético have it easy with me. When they need me, I’ll be there.”

Athletics: “I don’t think my role in the future will be close to Simeone, but I suppose he would love for me to be by his side”

Taste: “Sports management. There is the Juanfran of the future. But first training, you have to go little by little. As in my career.”

Hang up the boots?: “I have gasoline left. The issue is that I am excited to spend that gasoline. Projects are coming out and I am training to be one day in some sports direction.”

System change: “I was surprised by the change in the coach’s system, I think it has been good for us. It has left the other teams out of place.”

League Champions: “We felt that that League at the Camp Nou did not escape us. We had made an incredible league, we had reached the Champions League final … We felt that we were going to win.”

Villarreal: “Everyone knows how familiar Villarreal is. They are respectful people. If I hadn’t played so many years for my Atlético, I would have loved to go to Villarreal.”