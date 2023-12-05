There is no call that makes everyone happy. Does not exist. The technician knows it Nestor Lorenzo and that must be why it does not communicate anything of what it decides. He already made a career out of holding press conferences to get closer to an explanation even before his arrival in Colombia selection. It is what it is.

That is why it will be difficult to understand many of their decisions, which go through the same thing as almost always: why do players with little or no activity end up displacing others who have merit? The list of absentees usually eclipses that of those elected and this, for the friendlies against Venezuela (December 10) and Mexico (December 16) is no exception.

In the list of complaints there is also the unappealable reality of summonses with little relevance: those of Mexico and the United States Those who were eliminated from the dispute for the titles have been inactive for about a month, but since it is not a Fifa date, we have to operate with them. Several candidates from Betplay League They are still in competition and that is also a complication, but as they say, it is what it is.

It is said that these friendlies, which are more commercial commitments than sporting needs, are to call probable alternatives, incorporate the technical and tactical information of the coaching staff and have them in reserve in case of extreme urgency. But, Why, with some available and with a past in the Colombian National Team, are these days not taken advantage of and that work moved forward?

The first controversy is for Harold Preciado: How come the top scorer of the team can’t get on a list? MX League, one of the most prestigious in Latin America, but yes classifies Diber Cambindowith minimal regularity in Cruz Azul?

Preciado is free, then Santos Laguna was eliminated a long time ago and I would have even come by bus if necessary. But they don’t call the gala team because there are many and neither does this one because… who will say.

The case is similar to that of some who play in Argentina: if a goal is missing, why not recover a Roger Martinez, that when he had the opportunity he almost always followed through?

Or why now, that he has recovered his level, we take advantage of the experience of Juan Fernando Quintero, free for the elimination of racing the weekend, but deleted from Lorenzo’s last calls in the Qualifiers?

Both have the DNA of the Colombian National Team, but the coach denies them the update in this unexpected friendly window. Is that talent enough for an emergency?

Now, another question: although David Macalister Silva (36 years old) has done more than enough merit in the League to justify his call, why another younger one (33), with the guarantee of a goal that no team has enough, as the scorer of the local tournament Marco Perez seems invisible? More questions without answers. Another one from Águilas Doradas without calling was Julián Quiñones, with great performance in recent months.

Mackalister Silva and Néstor Lorenzo.

And so names appear that no one expects or that everyone misses… this is how the history of calls is written, in the midst of speculation. He made a career. All that remains is to wait and watch from a distance what only the coach can know first-hand. Fortunately there is no pressure for results in a couple of friendlies outside of any calendar. Unless no one will ask for anyone’s head…

