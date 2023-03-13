A Junior designed and reinforced to fight, even an international tournament continues to roll down the steps in football and in spirit. Three days after the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana, the Barranquilleros fell to last place in the League, after losing 1-2 against Envigado.

Junior came to this match in the midst of the crisis that caused the elimination he suffered on Thursday, when Deportes Tolima left him out of the Copa Sudamericana, in which he aspired to fight for the title again. The international tournament lasted 90 minutes.

After the failure, the coach Arturo Reyes shook the payroll. He made six changes with respect to the team that started on Thursday in Ibagué, leaving out even historic club forward Carlos Bacca.

However, Junior’s problem was not one of names. The team was lost, without finding the ways to Joan Felipe Parra’s goal, and, rather, the youngsters from Envigado took advantage of their defensive order to do the first half of the task, get their goal to zero.

Envigado was emboldened and won Barranquilla

In the second half, Envigado realized that he could take something more than a draw from Barranquilla and little by little he went on the attack. And in a great individual action, Henry Mosquera was gaining meters, with the passivity of the Junior defense, until he reached the local area and scored a cross shot: goal by the visitors, in the 53rd minute.

Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

The goal left Junior reeling. Envigado scored a second goal and could have even scored another one, because Juan Manuel Zapata, the author of the 0-2, had already rehearsed the same play minutes before: he crashed the first one into the post. The second he put it in.

Juan Fernando Quintero closed the gap in minute 72, three after Zapata’s goal, with a great goal from a very lively free kick: it was indirect and Fredy Hinestroza made a subtle touch for him to catch it at an angle. But, beyond a couple of dangerous attacks, Envigado handled the game with some comfort.

Junior does not get up and looks at the table from below, while the youngsters from Envigado were confirmed in the top eight of the table. Will the Reyes team have hit rock bottom now?

