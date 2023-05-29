Juanfer Quintero says that he “respects” Junior, he spoke of a return to River

Juan Fernando Quintero He was in Buenos Aireswas part of the party in honor of Marcelo Gallardo for everything you have earned River Plate.

A statue to the “Muñeco” was discovered as a tribute to the 14 titles he won between 2014 and 2019 and, among the speeches, what the Colombian said drew attention.

(Shakira’s lawyer leaks the truth and talks about the serious problems with Piqué) (James Rodríguez responds to the Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’)

An idol

“I have mixed feelings and emotions. Here we are again. I will always stay in the hearts of everyone. River is part of my life. I have a heavy heart. They are giving recognition to a person who is very important to me,” she said.

And I add: “There were days when it was unbearable. On the field he is demanding, sometimes you wanted to kill him, but he brings out that competitive spirit. The story speaks for itself. There are days that as DT you wanted to go to the fists; but thankful for all that.”

When asked if he would ever return to River, the Colombian midfielder was emphatic.

“It is not in my hands, it is disrespectful to talk about it, they (River Plate) are currently playing the Copa Libertadores and doing well in the Argentine tournament. I have a club to which I owe respect (Junior), We don’t know what will happen in the future. I will never be separated from the club, but right now it is disrespectful to talk about it,” Quintero said.

(Another footballer’s brother is shot to death: fourth violent death in the family)