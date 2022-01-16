Juan Fernando Quintero has everything arranged to be River’s new reinforcement. The Colombian, author of the most important goal in the history of the club, agreed to leave Shenzhen in Chile and will arrive as a free player.
His signing is excellent news for the Millionaire and for Argentine football. He is a player who gives hierarchy, who has a lot of talent and who will bring a distinctive value to the Leagueto Professional. Marcelo Gallardo will recover a player he knows very well, who responded to him in the previous stage and who will serve a lot on the squad.
Juan fer will arrive with the motivation of being a World Cup year, in which he needs to have continuity to be able to earn a place with the Colombian team. The quarantines in China led him to miss the last matches of the Qualifiers and his return to South America brings him closer to being present again.
In addition to football, where he will come to earn a place and be important from the place that touches him, his return is an incredible business for the Núñez club. After having sold him for a figure close to 8 million euros, the Millionaire will sign him as a free player and without the need to negotiate with the Chinese team.
In conclusion, River wins on and off the court with his arrival. Bring at zero cost a player who is from the National Team, who already knows the coach, who already knows the club, who is loved by the fans and who does not need time to adapt.
He will be a very important footballer for the goal of winning the Copa Libertadores and will contribute his entire hierarchy to a team that finished 2021 in a great way. Quintero is a luxury reinforcement and is the great signing of our Argentine football for 2022.
