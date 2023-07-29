Juan Fernando Quintero, without a team since his departure from Junior de Barranquilla, is still news. The Antioquia midfielder inaugurated a new restaurant in Medellín in recent days. And within the framework of his premiere, he decided to speak about issues that he had touched little on in recent times: his perception of the former president’s government alvaro uribethe Operation Orionthe disappearance of his father and what you expect from the management of Gustavo Petro.

Quintero ‘loose the tongue’ about Uribe, Petro and more

Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos and Twitter

On the disappearance of his father, Jaime Enrique Quintero, more than 25 years ago, Juan Fernando narrated that he had a meeting with the now retired general Eduardo Zapateiro.



Until now, according to what had been known, at the insistence of the Quintero family to know the whereabouts of Jaime Enrique, the Army informed them that Quintero Cano had had a problem with a captain, for which he had been returned to Medellín on a bus. inter-municipal service. But the trace of him since then is unknown.

According to the footballer, the captain would have been Eduardo Zapateiro.

“(Zapateiro) He told me that at that time he was an Army captain and that he received people who were going to serve. They were in Urabá, on trial for three months. They had a situation with my father, particular, because in At that time, I don’t know, I had ingested several psychoactive pills or those that cause decomposition in the body, in the brain. They had an altercation in which my father was involved with Comandante Zapateiro. He simply, after the analysis, the study, realized that he was not fit to be a soldier. At that time, he told me that he went to a company where soldiers who cannot reach the Army are returned to their homes. He tells me that until then he knows what happened. I, Juan Fernando Quintero, believe him,” he said in a chat with ‘Semana’.

Then, regarding Operation Orion, the urban armed intervention that took place in Commune 13 of Medellín between October 16 and 17, 2002, and which, according to the Truth Commission, “was emblematic for the modalities of violence that it displayed (arbitrary captures, selective detentions and later disappearances)Quintero stated: “After (the operation) there was peace throughout the commune and that cannot be denied. He had to hide under the desks because of the stray bullets. And that brought a consequence of what I am.”

Speaking of the president at the time, Álvaro Uribe, Quintero added: “I think that I lived all the time of President Uribe and in my case I lived it fantastic.”

Questioned by his interlocutor, Quintero preferred not to say if he preferred Uribe or Gustavo Petro, the current president.

“I lived through everything that happened in commune 13 with Operation Orion. I saw what happened to my father. I think that I am absolutely nobody to judge, but many things happen. We talk about right and left, and things happen all time, but I believe in the heart and work of good faith.Today, our leader is President Petro and I wish him the best. That he lead us with values, with principles, that he bring out all his talent as President Uribe did at the time and I think we have a lot to give”, said the ’10’.

The departure of Quintero del Junior

At the beginning of the month, Juan Fernando Quintero said goodbye to Junior from Barranquilla. In his words, he did it because he “did not fit into the project” of coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez.

