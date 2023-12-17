Juan Fernando Quintero has had a very acceptable end of the year in Avellaneda Racing, overcoming physical problems and adding minutes, while resuming his level with ambitious goals.

The 30-year-old Colombian has given a series of interviews, on the occasion of the launch of his clothing brand, and has once again talked about one of his goals for next year: Colombia selection.

“Unfortunately I have had discomfort, injuries that have had a little influence and others are 100 percent. Surely in 2024 I will return with everything. “I will return to bring joy to the Colombian people, to that country that I love so much,” she said in a conversation with The Snail Network.

“The reflection of the table is the reality that the National Team is experiencing. We are surely going to go to the World Cup, we are going to prepare well. It was a very difficult Qualifier and we have to give it the value it deserves,” said the creative.

Juan Fernando Quintero, in training with the National Team in South Korea. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

In fact, at another time he told Johana Morenoof DSportswho dreams of playing with James again.

“There is always morbidity that they cannot be there or that they are not compatible with the game scheme, but I think that the biggest example is the game against Poland because, in one way or another, we had the same responsibility tactically, but That day we won 3-0 so if we talk about statistics we were able to compete together,” he commented.

And I add: “Professor Reyes also put us before and we had very good results. “The decision is made by the coach, so today James is our captain and being able to accompany him would be very nice.”

Will coach Néstor Lorenzo copy him? It is a fact that Juanfer is on the radar, he was even called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, but since then he has not returned. Now comes a long break, until March of next year, when there is a Fifa date. Your thing is to take care of yourself and perform at your best. The rest will come.

