Avellaneda Racing suffers the last minute loss of the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero, who had to travel to Colombia to attend to a personal problem.

The left-hander left the club's concentration Argentina and took a plane in the morning hours of this Tuesday. racing announced through his social networks the Colombian's departure to coffee territory, hours later, he arrived at Medellin.

“Juanfer Quintero traveled to Colombia today for personal reasons, with authorization from the club and the coaching staff,” The club explained in its X account without giving further details of what happened to the midfielder.

Upon landing in Medellín, Quintero sent a message on his social networks requesting blood donors at the Pablo Tobón Uribe hospital: “Good morning, We need A+ blood donors at the Pablo Tobón Uribe hospital blood bank. Thank you very much, it is something urgent,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

At the moment it is unknown what the exact reason is for the Colombian's withdrawal and his trip to Colombia. Nor is it known how long Juan Fernando will be out, while he resolves his personal issues, it is not ruled out that he will miss next Tuesday's duel against Belgrano de Córdoba.

Problems for the Copa Sudamericana

Racing Club loses a fundamental piece for the duel against RB Bragantino in the South American Cup this Wednesday in the Cilindro de Avellaneda. Juanfer was expected to be out of the game after his great performance last weekend, he was key in the 2-0 victory against Lanús on matchday 13 of the Argentine League Cup.

This will be the second game that the Colombian has missed in the Conmebol tournament. In the debut, Gustavo Costas He left him on the bench the entire game because he wanted him physical.

