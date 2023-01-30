Monday, January 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juanfer Quintero debuted in Junior, but Medellín spoiled the party: 1-1

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero, with Junior.

Photo:

ALFONSO SUÃREZ/KRONOS AGENCY

Juan Fernando Quintero, with Junior.

They met this Sunday on date 2 of the League.

It premiered Juan Fernando Quintero, he put on Junior’s shirt, took his place in midfield, threw his first passes in his style, but his team crashed against Medellín (1-1), in a game on date 2 of the League.

See also  F1 | Hamilton: "I pushed hard, but we're too slow"

Junior worked hard to find the lethal space. Quintero was in charge of pulling the strings, moving the fans who went to the Metropolitan to see him.

In the first part Junior had to liquidate the game. He tried again and again and the goalkeeper Mosquera prevented his goal from falling.

Quintero’s Touch

Quintero’s best magic appeared at minute 60, when he launched one of his great passes, there was a poorly done rebound from the Poderoso’s defense, and Carlos Bacca He took a tremendous shot to make it 1-0.

Quintero, in the junior’s game.

Photo:

ALFONSO SUAREZ/KRONOS AGENCY

Junior did not close the game. And it was Quintero himself who lost a ball in attack. He missed and left his team in a bad light. Medellin had a quick attack and was brown pipe the one who took the shot to the side to beat Viera and make it 1-1.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  CIRA | Date change for the Due Valli Rally, it will be in April

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juanfer #Quintero #debuted #Junior #Medellín #spoiled #party

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov pointed to the "manic persistence" of NATO to approach the Russian Federation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result