Juanfer Quintero debuted in Junior, but Medellín spoiled the party: 1-1

It premiered Juan Fernando Quintero, he put on Junior’s shirt, took his place in midfield, threw his first passes in his style, but his team crashed against Medellín (1-1), in a game on date 2 of the League.

Junior worked hard to find the lethal space. Quintero was in charge of pulling the strings, moving the fans who went to the Metropolitan to see him.

In the first part Junior had to liquidate the game. He tried again and again and the goalkeeper Mosquera prevented his goal from falling.

Quintero’s Touch

Quintero’s best magic appeared at minute 60, when he launched one of his great passes, there was a poorly done rebound from the Poderoso’s defense, and Carlos Bacca He took a tremendous shot to make it 1-0.

Quintero, in the junior’s game. Photo: ALFONSO SUAREZ/KRONOS AGENCY

Junior did not close the game. And it was Quintero himself who lost a ball in attack. He missed and left his team in a bad light. Medellin had a quick attack and was brown pipe the one who took the shot to the side to beat Viera and make it 1-1.

SPORTS

More sports news