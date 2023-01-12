Since Friday, when he had a meeting with the club’s directors, the fans of the Junior They were filled with the illusion of having in their ranks one of the references of the Colombian National Team, the two-time World Cup Juan Fernando Quintero.

The man from Antioquia parted ways with River Plate on December 31, after he could not reach an agreement to renew his contract. There has been talk on social networks that teams like Flamengo, Internacional de Porto Alegre and Columbus Crew would be interested in his services.

However, the closest option for Quintero is that of Junior, which would mean his return to Colombian football, from which he left at the end of 2017 towards River, after playing with Medellín.

Since the meeting with Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and member of the family that owns Junior, and Héctor Fabio Báez, the team’s sports manager, Quintero has sent several messages flirting with Junior. First, he did it with a photo of Kid Valderrama, dressed in the Junior’s 10 shirt, whom he described as ‘The Dad’.

Hours later, when Wednesday night was falling, Quintero sent a new message, now with a photo of another of Junior’s recent idols, Giovanni Hernández. This time, he called him ‘The Uncle’.

The second message woke up Junior’s fans, who began to ask him to decide on the team’s offer to return to Colombia.

Juan Fernando Quintero calls for calm

No more than 20 minutes passed before Quintero made a new appearance on Twitter, in which he asks Junior’s followers to be patient.

Friends !! I am also excited like you, these are things that happen in business and football in particular. Please patience and understanding, I told you that this week I have news for you!! All parties are doing their best. HAPPY DAY ❤️ – Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 11, 2023

“Friends! Like you, I am also excited, these are things that happen in business and football in particular. Please be patient and understand, I told you that this week I have news for you! All parties are doing their best. HAPPY DAY”, Quintero wrote.

SPORTS

More sports news