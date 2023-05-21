Medellin Colombia).- An album that goes through various colors presents a Juanes full, calm and honest that

fearlessly faced the creation of “Daily life” in order to give birth to each song with his soul in a liberating moment of his career and without recognizing himself as a “virtuoso” of music

“I have never been a virtuoso of anything, neither the guitar nor the singing, but everything I try to do I do with great enthusiasm, and I continue studying every day to improve,” says the Colombian artist in an interview with EFE at his home on the outskirts of Medellín.

With “Origen” as the prelude to this album that has just seen the light of day, the interpreter of hits like “A Dios le pido” reconnected in times of pandemic with his essence to return to guitar, rock, popular music, “to what I am” to live a journey with seasons in pain, sadness, love and hope.

He wrote the songs without thinking about the listener, something “too liberating” because for years “the pressure” he was put on “tormented him to the point” that he sat down to compose and “nothing came to mind”, he says, alluding to a “very dark age”.

Today, when he got rid of everything, he has a kind of license to say: “I want to make music that comes from my soul, I want to compose and write about what I really feel and am.”

mature into childhood

He looked back, at his beginnings in Medellín, and was nourished by a time when he made music “without pressure from anything”, a process that has been for him “mature towards childhood”, remembering what moved him to take up the guitar and compose when he was not a superstar.

“I am very grateful for that step because of that darkness that has me in this place, where I feel full and calm, honest,” he confesses.

Although he already gave little tastes with the singles “Amores Prohibidos”, “Gris” and “Veneno”, Juanes (Medellín, 1972) cannot perceive what will happen with an album in which he expresses his most intimate feelings using art to “channel ” emotions.

I don’t know what can happen. The only thing I know is that I put everything on this record, my soul. It is not an album that is pretending to follow some fashion trend or anything because they are songs of my style and very personal,” says the 51-year-old singer-songwriter.

He explains that “Everyday Life” talks about human relationships, “in the end it is the most vulnerable and sometimes it is the strangest because feeling naked in front of people telling such intimate things is strange.”

In this album of eleven original songs, the artist dared to talk about a “deep crisis” with his wife, for whom he also wrote “Cecilia”, a declaration of love that the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra polished with Caribbean rhythms.

In “Vida Cotidiana”, the ballad that gives its name to the new album, he addressed a disagreement with his eldest daughter when she claimed independence in her adolescence, a moment in which he was “totally lost” because he felt “invisible” in front of her, but that made him evoke his youth.

“Before my dad died, he told me to cut my hair, and I told him ugly. I didn’t know he was going to die,” he says.

sing to the disappeared

He got together with the Puerto Rican Tommy Torres to refresh the album with “Más” and “El abrazo”, songs “lighter, more for dancing”, very different from the social messages of “Mayo” and “Canción Desaparecida”, a theme on forced disappearance in Colombia, in which Mabiland, a powerful voice from the Pacific, participates.

“It is not a political song, far from it. For me this is something that simply marks a photograph of a moment of reality in Colombia,” he argues about the single that alludes to “false positives”, as they are known in the country. the executions of civilians perpetrated by the Army.

Juanes intuits that many people are going to “connect” with the message, but others are going to “criticize” it and want to “erase it from the panorama.”

However, he felt that it was opportune to make a “memory” because “it is the

true and cannot be hidden”.

“I thought about it a lot before doing the song and the video. I said ‘I don’t care’. I can’t be afraid to do a song. That would be the last straw. Absurd. I think people are going to connect, they’re going to get the message , what ‘Mabi’ says is too powerful”, concludes the singer-songwriter.