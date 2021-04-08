The Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes today presented the single “The love after Love”, iconic song from the era of rock in Spanish in the early 90s, by Argentinean Fito Páez, which is part of his next album “Origen”, with which he pays tribute to all those artists who inspire him, demonstrating his musical versatility, with a powerful fusion of rock, blues and gospel.

“Love after love is one of my favorite Spanish rock songs from the 90s, from the day it came out, what it meant and continues to mean to me and to a whole generation. I admire Fito, I admire his greatness as a composer and his influence on Latin Rock, so it is an honor for me to be able to present this version of his song, my version, ”said Juanes, who wears a casual look.

“In this version we wanted to go for a more gospel side in the sense of the guitar arrangements and the Hammond. Maybe the original already had some of this, but we went a little more to blues and rock. When we finished production and I introduced it to Fito, he told me that he always felt that the song had the sense that life, and definitely love, can persist beyond death. Now I feel even more honored to present this version, a very personal interpretation that I hope further amplifies the lively spirit that I always found in the original song, ”he adds.

For his part Fito Paez has praised the novel version. “It is the possibility of life after death or the possibility of the Phoenix, of being able to restart one’s life after those negative vicissitudes … this is excellent, an impressive version.”

In the video for “El amor post del amor” we see Juanes and his band sharing a powerful interpretation of the new arrangement, recreating the aesthetics of rock from the late 80s and early 90s. This re-imagination of Juanes joins the inspiration of the entire album, which pays tribute to the artists and songs that inspired him and, to his origins as an artist, with a special ingredient that goes with it: nostalgia.

This song, which begins to be heard today on the different platforms and radios of the world, will be the same that Juanes will present for the first time live this April 15 in the Latin American Music Awards.

“Source” is a collection of songs carefully selected with the interpretations rethought by the Colombian artist of some of the songs and artists that influenced him. “Origen is my tribute to several of the artists who inspired me before my solo career. Those who marked the beginning of my love for music and who continue to be a map to which I constantly return to remember who I am, where I come from, and where I am going ”, affirms the singer who co-produced the album with Sebastian Krys, winner of multiple Grammys.