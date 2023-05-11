Mexico.-Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes surprised the public with a special performance in the middle of the street, in CDMX, where he amazed hundreds of people who couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The public never imagined that they had Juanes, singer of hits such as ‘La camisa negra’ and ‘Es por ti’, before their eyes, and they were moved to see his show completely free in daylight.

In various news portals it is shared that Juanes surprised the public by singing to him live in the Zona Rosa of CDMX and it was an idea of ​​Universal Music Mexico, Record house of the famous Colombian.

On social networks, Universal Music Mexico and many people who recorded the concert share videos in which they You can see the atmosphere that Juanes suddenly put during the aforementioned mini show.

Johns, 50 years old, whose full name is Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, He is a singer and songwriter originally from Medellín, Colombia, who is already consolidated with his music in which he fuses rock, pop and Latin rhythms such as vallenato and cumbia.

Juanes is recognized for his music worldwide and thanks to her and her talent, she has received many awards, including 23 Latin Grammys and two Grammy Awards, she has also sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, according to information in her biography.

‘Bad people’, ‘I fall in love’, ‘Volverterte a ver’ and ‘A Dios le pido’ are some of the many hits by Juanes, who is also a producer and He has collaborated with other renowned artists such as Nelly Furtado, Alejandro Sanz and Santana.

