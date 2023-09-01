In times where anguish and anxiety are the main ills in mental health, the Colombian singer Juanes decided to tell, through his Instagram account, what it has been like for him to fight depression for many years.

“Many years have passed before I could write this,” he begins his testimony in the description of the post with a black and white photo of him.

“Feeling vulnerable makes me stronger. Being able to talk about my problems and my insecurities openly does not make me a coward or weak. On the contrary, it helps me heal from the soul and be more human ”, were the words with which she opened her reflection on him.

It is not the first time that the singer-songwriter and winner of several Grammys has spoken about depression, however, he has never shared in such detail the nature of that suffering and how he managed to cope.

In the post, the author and interpreter of ‘A Dios le pido’ questions happiness and the time we spend thinking about it in the future, forgetting to enjoy the present. In addition, he refers to the fact that we always have many questions without answers.

“One thing is clear: nobody knows for sure about the others. Everyone, absolutely everyone, carries a cross, personal sorrow, pain or frustration, regardless of our social class, religion or profession, ”he wrote before going into detail about his own experience.

“A little personal story”

“About 13 years ago I suffered one of the hardest blows of my life,” he said. “I was at the height of my career, hundreds of concerts, at first glance a perfect and enviable life. Well, inside I was destroyed, disappointed and tired, ”he recalled in relation to a time when he missed important moments in the life of his children and in which his own person was completely neglected.

He says that at first he thought he would be able to overcome that bad moment on his own, but what he did was take refuge in alcohol.

“The result was worse. I got to such a point of exhaustion that I hated looking in the mirror, listening to my music, seeing myself in a publication and, most painfully, not enjoying being on stage, ”she confessed.

The situation got out of hand, to the point that he suffered a nervous breakdown that forced him to abruptly stop all his activities to be at home with his children. “Fortunately, it’s never too late to talk to someone about a problem,” says the singer who sought emotional support from his family.

Juanes acknowledges that these issues are now more openly discussed. “Remember: we can all suffer from depression, and talking about it is a good way to start fighting a silent and powerful illness that can take lives,” he said.

And while she acknowledged that she still struggles with depression, she feels better now. “And I can say that I am happier and more successful than ever before in my life.”

