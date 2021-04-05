Juan Castaño Quirós, known to all as Juanele, is one of the many footballers that they have defended Tenerife and Sporting de Gijón. “Neither one or the other ends up hunting for promotion to play in the First Division, which is where they should be by history. Sporting is being more regular and that of Tenerife, the defeat in Logroñés was a shame,” said the former footballer in the SER string.

As blue and white he played 173 games between 1994 and 1999, while as rojiblanco he did it 115 times, from 1990 to 1994, although it was on the island where he was seen in his prime. “Tenerife is like my second home. Even when I retired I stayed for a year in the south. There I enjoyed a very beautiful time “, recalled the Asturian.

He was part of the most glorious stage of Tenerife, being a key piece in the team that qualified and played the UEFA Cup for the second time. “There were five seasons in which we offered good football”, admitted Juanele who signed for Tenerife at the same time as Ramis, today coach of the first team. “It was in the 94/95 season and we shared a hotel at the beginning. A great player and a good person. As a coach he has done quite well so far,” he said.

The attacker recalled that playing for the Gijon team “I scored a goal for Tenerife, although it was not enough to win the game. Then the club managers spoke with me, Sporting agreed and I went to the island,” he said. “In Oviedo”, he evoked, “they called me ‘villager’ to de-center me, but I was always good at that stadium because it marked or gave an assist”.

Despite having left the entity more than two decades ago, he is still well loved on the island. “Every time I go there I notice the affection of the fans and that is something very nice,” he acknowledged. Juanele. His goals to Lazio and Feyenoord, for example, they continue to be one of the most remembered by blue and white fans.