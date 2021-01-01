Málaga continues to prepare for Sunday’s game against Albacete (6:15 pm). Pellicer is very aware of the evolution of the injured and, except for the reverse, Juande will also be available for the meeting at Carlos Belmonte. The blue and white center-back joined the group on Wednesday and this Thursday he completed the session at the same pace as his teammates, so everything indicates that it will be one of the novelties.

The other will star Benkhemassa, who has been with the rest of the group all week and seems to have completely left his muscle injury behind. Conversely, Chavarría, Jozabed, Matos and Hicham remain on the sidelines. The Moroccan is completely ruled out and the rest have minimal options of being available for the Sunday.

Chavarría’s loss is especially painful for Málaga. The Argentine has become in this first leg of the season one of the great offensive bastions of the team trained by Pellicer. The other great attacking banner of the blue and white team, Yanis Rahmani, will also miss it, although in his case it is due to a penalty after seeing the red in the last game of 2020 against Logroñés.