The Spanish player of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Juancho Hernángomez, declared on Monday when playing his first game against the Dallas Mavericks after 20 days out of COVID-19 that “probably” be “the MVP in waiting for an opportunity“and you have to be prepared because”you don’t know when you’re going to have it“.

In his comeback, Hernángomez played 8:36 minutes and scored 1 of the 2 triples he tried. He finished with 5 points, 1 rebound and 1 assists. The Wolves, in which the Spanish guard Ricky Rubio also plays, accumulated another defeat, 127-122, after a first quarter in which the Minnesota team conceded 43 points.

After the game, Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders stated that Hernángomez played more minutes than he had initially expected due to the good performance of the Spaniard, although he also acknowledged that there are several players who aspire to occupy the position. “It’s hard to find minutes for everyone. But if he plays well, he’ll be on the track“Saunders explained.

Hernángomez declared to Efe questions that he is not afraid of the competition. “It’s the NBA, there will always be competition. The best players in the world are here. You have to be prepared, give everything when you have a chance. You just don’t know when you’re going to have it. And to compete, that’s life. Either you compete or you are out. And to continue competing and enjoying, that it is also about that“he explained.

Hernángomez also joked to questions from the media about the uncertainty of when he will play: “I’m probably the MVP to wait for my chance“.”You have to be ready every day and you have to be a professional. I’ve been through a lot, this is my fifth year, and you have to be patient, positive and be happy for the players who are playing. And if I have my chance I will try to do my best“he declared.

The Madrid player also said that during the almost three weeks that he has been out, he has seen the team well. “Compete well. We just get off to a bad start sometimes. The Oklahoma game and today we started pretty bad but then we go back to the game and compete. We have had tight finishes. We are the youngest team in the league and we have to keep learning and adding. In the end it is about that, to be a little better than yesterday, to think a little more about others and that is how it will get better“, he finished pointing.