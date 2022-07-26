Juancho Hernangómez (Madrid, 26 years old) has agreed on Tuesday a one-year contract with the Toronto Raptors, NBA champions in 2019, according to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. The power forward from Madrid, who had terminated his contract with the Utah Jazz on June 30, showed at all times his desire to continue in the best league in the world. “I want to continue here, I don’t see myself returning to Europe yet,” he said bluntly last June to EL PAÍS.

The youngest of the Hernangómez —his brother Willy plays for the New Orleans Pelicans—, will thus sign for his sixth team in the NBA, since he has already been part of the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz.

With the move, Hernangómez becomes the fifth Spanish player in Raptors history, after José Manuel Calderón, Jorge Garbajosa, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.