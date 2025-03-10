The Spanish Juancar Gimeno The victory at the Bright Equipment Lapland has achieved this Monday Arctic ultrathe race that travels more than 500 kilometers by the Arctic, establishing a new record, at the end of the test in seven days, one hour and 34 minutes, nine hours ahead of the second, the German Jan Rohrberg.

For the moment, Only three of the eleven competitors have finished the route and four had to leave during the first three days. The Bright Equipment Lapland Arctic Ultra is considered one of the hardest tests in the world, disputed in harsh adverse conditions, up to 30 degrees below zero.

The test began on Sunday, March 2, and the participants, who could not have any assistance except if their life was at stake or wanted to leave, They had to travel 500 kilometers in no more than 10 days by Laponia places Swedish that arrive at the Arctic.

The Spanish, which was proposed from the beginning to end in eight days, ended the test in seven days, an hour and 34 minutes, beating the competition record. Gimeno has managed to end without serious sequelae, beyond skin lesions of different kinds.

After finishing, described the challenge as “incredible”. “Even I have surprised myself with the extreme of the whole challenge but how well I have known how Snow, “he said.

“I knew that my German competitor was always very close. There the strategy was also key. He came to mind in a stretch of ascension but his wear was greater than mine“He added.” I was about to give up at some point, but there is always something in me that makes me follow. Even on this occasion what surprised me has been the ability to endure loneliness, not to speak with anyone or be able to count on anyone, be alone with you in such hard times. It is an experience that I take for a lifetime, “he concluded.

Gimeno, former second -collectionist and currently a personal coach, was the only Spanish in a test in which five English, one English, a German, a German, a Danish, a Dutch and an Austrian were admitted. The race started days before with a mandatory survival course for all participants; In it they learned the basic techniques to overcome possible conditions that lead to the human body to the limit, in a completely hostile terrain that does not allow errors.





To be admitted as a participant, Calamocha’s had to prove against the organizers his level and training capacity and there asserted his 19th position in the marathon of sabables in 2024.