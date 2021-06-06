True to form, direct and unfiltered, Juana Viale starred in a fun moment on the air this sunday in Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand (El Trece, Sundays at 1:30 p.m.). Is that Karina La Princesita told at the table how she met her current partner, Nicolás Furman, and the host had a surprising reaction.

“I always said that I was not going to have a boyfriend through networks, but my partner wrote to me on Instagram. We started talking about music. I heard a song by him without knowing him. I went in to see his photos and I said ‘oh, how beautiful,’ Karina began by saying.

“At that moment, I invited him to do a live to meet him. I got nervous,” confessed the singer. Consulted by her wishes to be a mother, the artist said that Yes. “But don’t feel pressure, Nicolás”, shot funny.

At that moment, a photo of Karina with her partner was aired and Juanita could not contain her reaction. “Oh, your boyfriend is a thermonuclear bomb!”, she expressed surprised.

Karina La Princesita with Nicolás Furman, her partner since 2020. Photo: Captura TV.

“Calm Juana”replied Felipe Colombo, who was another of the guests at the table. “Kari’s face, I go crazy,” added the actor. “And that in that photo we had just arrived from a trip,” replied the singer. “He’s very handsome. What a good eye you have”Juana added.

Karina’s boyfriend is a physicist and a musician. “Precisely history and physics are the subjects that I left before in high school”revealed the artist who has just released her new song, “Pirata.”

It should be remembered that the artist she was in a relationship with Sergio Kun Agüero until 2017 and since then she did not formalize another relationship until 2020. In November, during a broadcast of Cantando 2020, Karina publicly admitted that she was beginning an affair with Furman.



Karina La Princesita in Lunch with Mirtha Legrand. TV capture.

On how her new boyfriend bleached her daughter Sol, as a result of her bond with El Polaco, La Princesita said: “After my previous experiences I decided to protect myself a little more. More than anything for my baby: I don’t like to tell her: ‘ Mom is dating someone. ”She finds out when Mom is safe. To go counting when one is not sure there is the father …”.

“You understand what it is to be exposed, but sometimes they push you over the precipice and, over there, you don’t feel like throwing yourself away yet, because you don’t know what can happen and because there it’s good to wait a little longer and tell it when you’re sure . Half that they forced me… So if there is bad news soon, it is the fault of others”He added.

For this reason, Karina decided to tell her daughter about her new relationship. “I realized that they were about to send me to the front, due to investigations they did on Instagram and it is perfect, what’s more, I am a bit to blame for not being completely careful. So I told him: ‘Look, Solcito, Mom is meeting someone.’ I did it before he found out on TV, because otherwise it would break trust. I was rushed, I will not lie”, Concluded the artist.