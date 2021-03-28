Joan Viale debuted in the 2021 edition of The night of Mirtha Legrand (Saturdays at 9:30 p.m.), her grandmother’s program that she has been conducting since almost the beginning of the pandemic.

It is that just began the quarantine, the diva isolated herself for prevention, because she is a person at risk, and the actress replaced her for almost the entire year 2020.

During this summer, meanwhile, there was speculation with the definitive return of Legrand, but it was finally confirmed that he will return only once a week (in principle at lunch on Sunday) and once he has been inoculated with the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We hope that you will soon return with your special program”, were one of the first words expressed by his granddaughter at the beginning of the 2021 season, which featured a new set and the presence of Martín Bossi, Matías Martin, Darío Barassi and Diego Leuco .

And quickly added: “Welcome to another cycle, with a lot of beautiful energy, a lot of love. This team made an effort that you cannot imagine for us to be here”

Then, notably mobilized, she claimed to be “re nervous” and, on the verge of tears, expressed with a broken voice: “I don’t get used to this, luckily. I want to start by thanking … I’m not going to cry.”

Then, after mentioning his family, his brother Nacho Viale and all the people who made the program “go ahead”, he reminded his grandmother again: “He’s going to come, he’s waiting for the second dose.”

Minutes later, after introducing the guests and showing the new study, he was sincere: “I’m going to have a little water because they don’t know how nervous I am. I didn’t know whether to cry or vomit, I was in doubt “

