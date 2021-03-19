Juana Viale returns to television on March 27 for the conduction of the classic programs of his grandmother, La Noche de Mirtha and Almorzando con Mirtha Legrand. In 2020 the actress replaced La Chiqui due to the pandemic and will continue to do so this year.

On Monday 15, Marcela Tinayre’s daughter had published on Instagram a video accompanied by Martín Bossi, who will be the first guest to the classic cycle.

“I am here, together with Martín Bossi, and we are going to do something together. Can you imagine what? ”, Says the driver looking at the camera. Then he looks at the comedian and they end up laughing. They are both in sportswear, in a rehearsal.

For this new season the actors will perform an opening musical that will include dancers, musicians and a great television production.

However, “some friction” has already arisen during the rehearsals. This could be seen in a video that Bossi shared on the social network, under the title “Infraganti.”

In the images shared by the actor, both are doing a choreography in the middle of the avenue when they begin to “argue heatedly.” Was it a real fight or part of the rehearsal?