The youngest son of Juana Rivas will testify this Friday in the Court of Appeals of Cagliari, in Sardinia (Italy), about the alleged mistreatment for which the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating his father, as reported by the mother’s legal team. The lawyers have demanded the adoption of protective measures that guarantee that the child “testifies with absolute absence of coercion or influence of any adult involved in this procedure.”

The legal team censures, in a statement sent to the media, that this ten-year-old child “I’m going to testify tomorrow in courtled by the hand of his father -Francesco Arcuri- about this mistreatment, knowing that his father’s lawyers are present at the hearing, that his statement will be duly recorded at the disposal of all parties, and that as soon as he finishes testifying He will go to the house where he lives alone with himsince his mother and brother live in Spain”.

The lawyer Carlos Aránguez alludes to the possibility that all these circumstances “condition” the testimony of the minor and can retract telephone messages or previous statements made about these alleged abuses. “Will you explain freely and calmly the reason for your hospital admissions and the etymology of the bruises and skin erosions that he presented?” asks the lawyer, who emphasizes that the indictment “for the crime of mistreatment of both children and injuries” Arcuri was notified on November 15 and is therefore aware of this circumstance.

Arcuri has been denying the accusations of abuse that a few days ago his eldest son, Gabriel, spread through a video, asking for “help” so that his little brother does not continue living with his father in Carloforte due to a court decision. In the video sent to the mediaGabriel Arcuri, who has already reached the age of majority, affirms that his little brother “lives in hell” with “an abuser by his side” but he is “afraid to express those things because he knows” that he can “find out and threaten him.”

“He feels at risk of death“I have felt at risk of death and I see my reflection in him,” says the eldest son of Juana Rivas from Spain, who lived in Italy with his father until he was 16 years old and in this video he emerges as a “voice.” from his brother to convey “a direct message” to those “they can pull the strings” to help you and they still “haven’t done it.

This accusation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office coincides with a change of prosecutor that it would have reopened the case as a result of the complaints filed at the time by Juana Rivas in Italy and that were initially filed.