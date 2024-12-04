Francesco Arcuriex-partner of Juana Rivas whom the Grenadian has accused of having “mistreated” the couple’s two children and who has assured that the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office (Italy) has prosecuted him for that reason, has responded by denying the biggest: the Italian justice system, he has stated. Through his legal representation in Spain, he has not notified him of “absolutely anything” that means a change in the judicial process.

Arcuri has “firmly” denied the accusations of abuse that his eldest son made on Tuesday, December 3, Gabrielwho is 18 years old. In writing and through a video, he has stated that his father is “incapable of controlling his impulsiveness and anger” and that he fears for his younger brother, aged ten, Daniel, who lives “next to an abuser.”

Gabriel Arcuri’s message against his father goes in the same line as the letter of the Italian prosecutor’s officewho paints their father as someone who hits them, tries to strangle them, insults them repeatedly and threatens to “cut off their fingers so they bleed” if they tell their mother, Juana Rivas, anything.

Arcuri’s lawyer in Spain, Enrique Zambranohas explained that so far his client has not received any notification of a possible accusation of abuse, which would arise from the thirteen complaints filed at the time by Juana Rivas in Italy and which were initially filed.









Despite this possible change of direction in the process, which is now led by another prosecutor, Arcuri’s legal team influences the “non-existence” of facts supporting these accusations and refers to the extensive documentation collected throughout the process with “almost daily monitoring” of the minors by various professionals, including social services and the educational center.

When asked by journalists about this matter, the Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernandezhas refused to comment on “a judicialized matter”, in this case also in another European country such as Italy. Despite everything, he has shown his full confidence in the Italian justice system with the evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office has put before the judge in relation to possible mistreatment.