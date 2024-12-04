The court case that pits Juana Rivas against her ex-husband, Francesco Arcuri, has taken an unexpected turn with the alarming statements of his eldest sonGabriel, who has publicly asked for help for his little brother. According to the young man, his brother has expressed that he fears for the life of his brother, who continues to live with his father, despite previous complaints of abuse.

Rivas’s eldest son, who is 18 years old, recounts in a video that his younger brother is being exposed to abusive situations by Arcuri. According to their testimony, the little boy is in a situation of constant vulnerability, living under the same roof as the man they accuse of having mistreated them for years.

The video was released the same day that it became known that the Italian Prosecutor’s Office accuses Juana Rivas’ ex-husband of mistreating the children they have in common. In his own words, Gabriel mentions that he fears that the situation will worsen and that his brother is at “risk of death”given the alleged violence that his father continues to exercise.

This moving complaint once again focuses on the seriousness of the situation of Juana Rivas’s children in this case, which has been generating great controversy for years. Despite previous allegations of mistreatment by Juana Rivas, which culminated in a court battle that included her arrest in 2017, Spanish and Italian authorities have faced difficulties in guaranteeing the protection of children.

Gabriel has also highlighted in his testimony that he feels helpless in the situation, since his brother continues to live with his father due to court decisions granting shared custody.

The development of this case, which involves not only Juana Rivas, but also the minors, is becoming a symbol of the fight against child abuse and the difficult battle for the protection of the rights of children in conflictive custody situations. Pending new judicial proceedings, the minors’ calls for action highlight the urgency of intervening to prevent situations of abuse from recurring in the future.