Juana Rivas’s defense spreads a new audio in which one of her children arises with her father: “You have spit on me”

Juana Rivas’s defense has disseminated a new document that would prove the alleged abuse that Francesco Arcuri would have exercised against her children. Specifically, lawyers have disseminated an audio in which Gabriel, the eldest of the children, who now lives in Granada with his mother, argues with Arcuri in a fight that, according to the words of the then minor, includes physical violence by the parent.

The audio is part of the evidence presented in the previous trials by the defense of Juana Rivas, who has just lost the custody of Daniel, who has just turned 11 and that, despite continuing in Spain from Christmas, has an order to return to Italy with his father because the Cagliari Court dictates it. However, Rivas’s lawyers insist that Italian magistrates are not taking into account the alleged vicar violence that Arcuri has exercised against the two children, as this document would prove not only, but an audio released only a few days ago by express authorization of Gabriel, the eldest son of the ex -partner.

In the now published recording, of April 2019, it is heard how Arcuri shouts Gabriel to street while the child tries to calm the situation. The discussion scale until the father forces him to lower the stairs, hold him strongly and, according to the child’s words, hurt him in his arm and spit him in his face. “You have spit on my face, you have hurt me in my arm,” says Gabriel in the recording, to which Arcuri responds by calling him “liar” and “cowardly.”

Rivas’s lawyers insist that this is only one of the multiple evidence they have contributed in judicial procedures, together with medical, psychological and testimony that would document episodes of continued violence. They also remember that they will not disseminate material that involves Daniel, the youngest son, but who have the express consent of Juana Rivas and Gabriel, already of legal age, to make public the evidence that proves the situation they have denounced for years.

Italy continues to deny custody

This revelation occurs only a few days after the Cagliari court denied, for the third time, Daniel’s custody to Juana Rivas. Italian justice is based on the false parental alienation syndrome (SAP) to determine that not only Daniel, but also Gabriel, would have been manipulated by Rivas to position themselves against his mother. Although the Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation against Arcuri for alleged vicar violence and that there are reports that do indicate episodes of ill -treatment, the court continues to fail against the interests of Granada, which has resorted to again.

While that happens, Daniel remains in Spain to the precautionary measure dictated on January 7 to prevent it from leaving to Italy for the alleged violence of his father over him. A violence that has been denounced both in Spain and in Italy by Juana Rivas, but has failed to have a judicial tour for the child, who has just turned 11, can be under his custody exclusively.

The call for help of Juana Rivas’s eldest son to her mother: “I don’t want to go back with daddy, he has hit me”

In addition, a few days ago, Juana Rivas’s lawyers made another audio of Gabriel public in which he came to tell his mother, when he was 13 years old, who was afraid of his father because he hit him. A few words that the young man himself, already of legal age, wanted to spread to prevent his little brother from having to run his own fate. However, the complaints by Rivas’ lawyers against Arcuri have not stopped at this time accusing him of vicaria and harassment violence against them.