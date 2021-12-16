EP Thursday 16 December 2021, 23:13



Juana Rivas will be able to spend Christmas with her children by modifying the third degree modality at the Social Insertion Center (CIS) of Granada, going to apply from December 22 the article 86.4 of the Penitentiary Regulation, which allows telematic control to avoid to spend the night in the prison.

As prison sources have informed Europa Press, Juana Rivas has to continue spending the night at the CIS – even beyond the 22nd – until the bracelet for telematic control is installed. In addition, the treatment board of the CIS of Granada has approved that he can leave from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as that he enjoy permits every weekend.

The decision has been adopted, according to these sources, within the review of the prison classification that is carried out regularly every six months. Juana Rivas, who has already completed her treatment program at the CIS Maltide Cantos de Granada, will be able to take care of her children during the Christmas holidays, in a decision endorsed in this case by the Italian judge.

In addition, Juana Rivas has to appear once a week at the CIS and cannot leave the Granada metropolitan area without first requesting authorization. It has also been imposed the obligation to be located permanently through a telephone, in case it is required by the technical staff, as well as to undergo a monthly check on their work activity.

Change in the third degree



After the decision of the treatment board approved this Wednesday, Juana Rivas goes from the third degree with application of article 82.1, to a third degree but with article 86.4.

This allows the inmate to spend the night outside the center – the regulation establishes that the minimum time of stay in the center is eight hours a day – if “he accepts the control of his presence outside the center through appropriate telematic devices provided by the Penitentiary Administration or other sufficient control mechanisms ».

In the 86.4 modality, the inmate only has to stay in the establishment for the time set in his treatment program to carry out activities, interviews and face-to-face controls.

In a statement, Juana Rivas’ lawyer, Carlos Aránguez, congratulated himself on Thursday that his client can spend Christmas with his children. The lawyer has formalized in parallel the appeal before the Provincial Court of Granada requesting the revocation of the order issued by the Criminal Court 1 of Granada that refused to suspend the execution of the sentence that Juana Rivas has to serve, specifically , ten months after having turned five.

The Criminal Court 1 of Granada rejected last Friday to suspend the prison sentence that Juana Rivas has left for serving after the partial pardon granted by the Government after being convicted of the abduction of her two minor children in the summer of 2017.

Judge Manuel Piñar alleged that Rivas – whose sentence after the pardon has been reduced to one year and three months in prison – “has not shown repentance,” also pointing to alleged sexual abuse of one of his children while in the custody of Mother.