Juana Rivas reappears to give thanks and ask that her children be heard: “We fight for a life free of violence”

“Hello, I’m Juana Rivas and I’m here because very important things have happened in our case.” With these words and through a video distributed to the media by her lawyers, Juana Rivas addresses the public to “give thanks” after her youngest son, Daniel, has managed – at least momentarily – to stay in Spain with her and not having to return to Italy with her father, investigated for mistreatment against Daniel himself and his brother Gabriel, and who has been convicted of gender violence since 2009.

“I wanted to thank the people who have helped and supported us; to the people on the street, to friends, family, to the institutions and the people behind them, who feel, who have read and listened to Daniel, who is the focus right now, who needs to be helped in this moment,” says Juana Rivas in the video.

The last ‘chapter’ in the Juana Rivas case occurred last week, when the gender violence judge refused to rule on whether her youngest son should return to Italy after the Christmas holidays, so the child will remain in Spain until there is a final resolution, according to his lawyers. Although the father, Francesco Acuri, has custody of the minor, the boy has asked to stay in Spain with his mother and brother, expressing “fear, anguish and terror.” […] “at the idea of ​​returning to his father,” according to what the judge who heard him for the first time a few days ago left in writing in an order.

Juana Rivas’s defense explains that the woman will not give interviews for the moment: “Now the most important thing is to defend her youngest son, Daniel, who has finally been able to reunite with his mother and brother.” “However, she has asked us to send this video statement to thank the multiple supports and expressions of affection received, especially the rallies that have taken place in several cities,” says the woman’s defense.

In the video statement, Rivas reiterates his gratitude and demands that his children continue to be listened to. Gabriel, Rivas’s eldest son and now of legal age, warned the Italian justice system a few weeks ago that his 11-year-old brother was in “great danger” if he stayed living with his father, Francesco Acuri, accused in numerous cases. occasions of mistreatment.

“We just wanted to ask that Gabriel and Daniel be heard,” the mother insists in the video; “That gives us peace of mind that Daniel is going to continue here, that he is really going to stay. Yesterday he turned 11 years old, it gives us peace of mind that he continues to celebrate his birthday at home.”

Juana Rivas case: what can happen now and why the Spanish justice system has taken eight years to listen to her son

Rivas explains in the images that “the only thing he has fought and fought for all these years is so that they have a life free of violence, so that they live in peace and tranquility, which is what they should at their age, and that they have no other concerns.” “This thank you is for everyone. A huge hug, thank you,” the woman concludes in the video.