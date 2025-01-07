The Court of First Instance number 10 of Granada washes its hands and declares itself “incompetent” to dictate the “protection measures” that were requested
The boy has an order to return this Wednesday, January 8, and the Grenadine’s lawyers appeal to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office to make a ruling “as soon as possible.”
The law firm of Juana Rivas works against the clock to prevent the Grenadine’s youngest son from returning this Wednesday, January 8, with his father to Italy. The last resort is the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, which has…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Juana #Rivas #fights #clock #prevent #son #returning #Italy #father #alleged #abuser
Leave a Reply