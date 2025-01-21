Juana Rivas denounces her ex-partner for mistreatment and vicarious violence since 2017 in Italy and Spain

Juana Rivas has filed another complaint against her ex-partner, the Italian Francesco Arcuri. On this occasion, Rivas’s lawyers have filed a lawsuit for international vicarious violence, the first of this type to be filed before a Spanish court, for “all the events” that have occurred in this area since the Granada native returned to his children with their father. The document includes the alleged episodes of mistreatment that Rivas denounces, which according to this party occurred both in Spain and especially in Italy in this period of time, hence its international nature.

The investigating court submits to the Provincial Court the decision on the future of Juana Rivas’s son

This new writing must fall to the Court of Violence against Women because it involves vicarious violence, but the lawyers have requested that it not be instructed by the same magistrate, Aurora Angulo, who recused herself at the beginning of the month to decide what would happen to Daniel. , the youngest son who had returned to Spain to spend Christmas and who, according to Rivas’s defense, has recounted episodes of harassment and intimidation by his father. The defense of Granada asks that the investigation be handed over to another “impartial” magistrate.

The complaint, to which you have had access elDiario.es Andalusiarefers to everything that has happened around Juana Rivas for years, her children and her ex-partner. Specifically, his lawyers establish a chronology of events that goes from the sentencing of Arcuri for ill-treatment of Rivas in 2009 to the current point in which it is decided what will happen to Daniel, who remains with Juana after a precautionary measure that stopped his return to Italy. However, the events that the defense asks to be analyzed to establish whether vicarious violence has occurred – that is, against the minors and Juana – are those that occurred in the last eight years.

An eight-year complaint

The story of the events begins with the delivery of the children by Juana Rivas in August 2017. According to her lawyers, this was done “forcedly”, although the woman from Granada had already received several court orders that forced her to return the children. , Gabriel and Daniel, along with their father. However, the lawyers recall in the letter the same thing that Rivas has defended on many occasions, that he left the home that the four shared in Italy out of fear and, although it is not explicitly mentioned that he spent a year and three months fleeing Arcuri , they do mention that it was reported that she received legal advice for this at the Maracena Women’s Center and that she filed a complaint for mistreatment in July 2016.

What happened subsequently, although it is well known, is described by Juana Rivas’s lawyers as an episode of “uprooting” when the woman from Granada is forced to return the children after more than a month in their whereabouts unknown. Some facts for which she was later tried and sentenced to five years in prison for two crimes of child abduction, although first a reduction in sentence and then a partial pardon from the Government gave her freedom.

However, Arcuri has filed a complaint against him again for the same crime for not returning Daniel, after a precautionary measure on January 7th that endorsed his stay in Spain, arguing that an illegal abduction of a minor has once again occurred. The difference is that, on this occasion, the complaint has been filed before the Italian Justice system and not before the Spanish one.

Throughout the story, the lawyers defend that everything that Rivas has done in this type has been to defend his integrity and that of his children from the vicarious violence that is denounced in this writing. Specifically, the defense points out that since the children were handed over to their father in August 2017, there have been several episodes and complaints that culminate in the harassment and intimidation that Juana Rivas recently claims to have suffered from her ex-partner when receiving almost a hundred missed calls in less than a month last Christmas.

“Your mother is a whore.”

A total of 14 complaints have been filed by Rivas’s defense against Arcuri for mistreatment of children. Complaints that recount physical attacks, humiliation and threats, even accompanied by medical reports that support some of the injuries. In addition, Arcuri’s insults against Rivas that he said to his children such as “your mother is a whore” or “I’m going to kill her” are also explained. Testimonies that have been collected after speaking with the children. In fact, Gabriel, their older brother, who is already 18 years old, has lived in Granada with his mother by his own decision since 2022.

While it is decided what will happen with the situation of Daniel, the youngest of the two children, who has just turned 11 years old, Rivas’ lawyers present this new complaint. A complaint that, in any case, insists on the request for protection of the children and herself, by narrating episodes of vicarious violence. At this time, the Provincial Court of Granada is the one that has to decide about Daniel, who is currently still in Spain due to the precautionary measure issued at the beginning of January and is even enrolled in school, with reports from VioGén that classify him as “high risk.” the situation of the child with his father.

The Italian Prosecutor’s Office asks that Juana Rivas’s youngest son stay with her in Spain



Furthermore, in the coming days the final ruling in Italy on the custody of the minor will be known, whose final hearing was held last Friday. A hearing in which the Italian Prosecutor’s Office is reaffirmed by asking that Daniel stay with his mother when he noticed signs of Arcuri’s violence towards him.