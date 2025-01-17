Juana Rivas denounces her ex-partner for gender violence and harassment after receiving a hundred calls in less than a month

Juana Rivas has filed a new complaint against her ex-partner, Francesco Arcuri, for alleged crimes of gender violence and harassment. According to the document presented before the Court of Violence against Women of Granada, Arcuri has tried to contact Rivas on 90 occasions through telephone calls between December 22, 2024 and January 12, 2025, which has generated a status of restlessness in the complainant. That is, almost a hundred calls in less than a month that, for the lawyers of Granada, represent yet another example of the gender and vicarious violence to which she and her children are subjected.

In the complaint, to which elDiario.es Andalucía has had access, it is detailed that Arcuri, convicted of gender violence in 2009 and investigated by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office for mistreatment of his children, was in Spain when he began ” harass” Juana. Specifically, since he arrived in Spain at the same time as Daniel, their youngest son over whom custody is decided. Although there is no order prohibiting him from communicating with Juana, the woman from Granada, through her defense, argues that the insistence of these telephone calls has disturbed her daily life and has led her to change her habits, including the suspension of family gatherings.

Furthermore, his defense mentions that Francesco Arcuri’s calls were made through WhatsApp and began on December 22, 2024, lasting until January 12. In fact, the document includes a chronological list of the 90 missed calls that Arcuri has made during this time, made at different times of the day and which, according to the lawyers, reflect what they consider to be harassment.

Due to the repeated calls, Juana Rivas argues that the situation caused her “concern” to the point of changing her planned rhythm of life for Christmas. So much so that he even left his usual home with his children so as not to be located by Arcuri. He also suspended family dinners and meals during Christmas out of fear of what could happen to his ex-partner.

Juana Rivas’s lawyers recall that Arcuri has pending cases due to complaints from Rivas herself both in Italy and in Spain, which should have made him desist from contacting her or her children. However, not only did he continue calling her through WhatsApp almost a hundred times, but for Juana’s defense, what this attitude shows is an attempt to “impose his presence” and maintain control over her and her environment, over everything regarding Daniel, whose situation is currently being studied, while he remains precautionarily with his mother in Granada.

Precisely due to the calls received during a month, the investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office in Italy is carrying out against Arcuri for alleged mistreatment and due to the precedents of alleged attacks against both her and her children, Rivas requests in this complaint that precautionary measures be taken, such as a protection order and the suspension of the custody regime that he still has in Italy. The lawyers recall, in the VioGén system, that there is a report that describes the situation of Juana and her children as “high” risk.

Daniel’s situation

In any case, while this new complaint is being processed, Daniel, the youngest son of Juana Rivas and Francesco Arcuri, is still in Spain with her. This will remain the case until his situation is resolved following the briefs presented by the Grenadine lawyers regarding the “risk” to which the child is exposed if he returns to Italy with his father. According to reports, Daniel has been a victim of intimidation and mistreatment by Arcuri to even testify in his favor before the Cagliari Court in which his custody is decided.

Despite the arguments presented by Rivas’s defense, the Court of Violence against Women 2 of Granada decided to recuse itself from the case, understanding that what was reported exceeds its powers because it is happening in Italy and for not appreciating “enough evidence” in the statements made by Rivas when he reported other alleged acts of violence that occurred in Spain as soon as the child arrived for the Christmas holidays.

For all this, Juana’s lawyers have asked that the chief magistrate of this court be removed from the case, while a hundred judges have signed a manifesto rejecting the accusation made by Rivas’s lawyer, Carlos Aránguez, to this magistrate. . This same Tuesday, the Court of Instruction 9 of Granada, in charge of processing Daniel’s case, also inhibited itself elevating the case to the Provincial Court of Granada due to the complexity of what is being investigated. While a final decision is being made, the child has turned 11 with his mother and is already attending school.