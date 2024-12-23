Juana Rivas denounces her ex-husband for coercing her youngest son to testify against his mother and brother

Juana Rivas and her eldest son have filed a complaint in a court in Malaga against her ex-partner and the young man’s father, Francesco Arcuri. In the lawsuit, to which he has had access elDiario.es AndalusiaRivas accuses her ex-husband of threatening and coercing through “intimidating messages” Juana and the youngest of the children, with whom she still lives in Italy since she has custody. The trial on this custody was held on December 6, but the sentence is still unknown.

The judge who convicted Juana Rivas for a possible hate crime in her Facebook messages is prosecuted

The complaint, filed before a court in Malaga, indicates that Arcuri had threatened the youngest child to testify against Juana Rivas and her brother precisely during the custody trial. As reported, “the minor was forced to lie in the aforementioned judicial statement even regarding absolutely verifiable circumstances: for example, he said that he did not have a telephone line, when he has his own terminal, which he brought to Spain.”

In fact, the complaint occurred after Juana Rivas and her eldest son met with the youngest, who had traveled to Spain to spend Christmas, once the Italian justice granted permission for the child to be with his mother and with her brother. Rivas’s lawyers also argue that they have received “intimidating messages” from the father because he informed them that he himself was “in Spain, in Granada and surrounding areas” without specifying the place and without having traveled on the flight with his son, who He was assisted by the airline’s minor escort service.

Something that for the lawyers of Granada is “strange” because if Arcuri also planned to travel to Granada, “why didn’t he accompany his ten-year-old son?” and, above all, they question why he decides to be in the city of the Alhambra “if he has no family or roots.” On the other hand, Juana Rivas’ lawyers assure that the man sent her another message that even contradicts some of the minor’s statements in the trial about his custody.

Specifically, the lawyers claim that Arcuri told Rivas that he had already seen that the child’s phone had been “sabotaged” when the little boy appeared in the Italian court claiming that he did not have any telephone terminal. For all this, the lawyers have once again insisted that the justice system grant Juana Rivas custody of the child, alleging that the existence of said “intimidating messages”, as well as the threats and coercion that had allegedly occurred before of the custody trial, held on December 6.

A fight that does not end

This new complaint adds to the chronology of what Juana Rivas has experienced since she decided in 2016 not to return to Italy with her two children, after having reported abuse by her ex-partner, Francesco Arcur, who had already accepted a sentence for this. crime in 2009. This act triggered a series of judicial proceedings in both Spain and Italy, including a sentence of Juana Rivas in 2018 to five years in prison for child abduction, later reduced to two years after a partial pardon in 2021, which finally released him.

In recent months, the judicial process has mainly focused on the custody of the youngest of the children, since the eldest has been living with his mother since 2022. In fact, the young man wrote a letter asking for custody of his little brother for his mother, arguing that “he is in danger” if he continues with his father. At the moment, the Italian Prosecutor’s Office has initiated the procedures to prosecute Arcuri for alleged mistreatment of his children, and Judge Manuel Piñar, who convicted Rivas in 2018, faces accusations of a possible hate crime due to publications on his networks. social.

These recent events seem to tip the judicial balance in favor of Juana Rivas, who has fought for years for the custody and protection of her children. The repetition of the trial for the custody of his youngest son, which was held on December 6, is the last fact that is pending resolution, waiting for the justice system to proceed to analyze this new complaint against Arcuri.